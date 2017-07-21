Kenya: Kidero Orders Closure of School With Sewage in Compound

Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero on Thursday ordered the immediate closure of Tina's Education Centre in Mukuru kwa Reuben in the county.

This comes after the Nationhighlighted the school on Thursday for being operational while having raw sewage in its compound.

Addressing the media in Karura on Thursday, Dr Kidero said that a team from City Hall had been sent to the school to assess its operations. He said the institution, which has 140 pupils, would be closed until it conforms to the health standards set out by the Ministry of Health.

"We were not aware of its existence and it is unfortunate that such a school was in operation. We are going to close it and ensure that children are not exposed to diseases," the governor said.

Dr Kidero claimed that the school has not been licensed by the Ministry of Education and is not among the schools in the county's system.

"I have just checked our system and the school is not there," he said.

On the cholera outbreak in Nairobi, he told the county's residents that the county's Health and Environment department was working around the clock to ensure that all the directives issued by both the national and county governments are strictly effected.

"We have stopped operations of all unlicensed boreholes and water bowsers and anyone found using them will be arrested and detained," he said.

On the open air eateries that were still in operation, the governor said operations to close the more than 5, 000 eateries were ongoing.