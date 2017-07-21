Kenya Ranked Fourth-Best Safari Country By Dutch Website

Kenya has been ranked the fourth-best safari country in Africa by a Dutch travel website.

According to the SafariBookings' 2017 survey of top eight safari countries in Africa, Kenya's neighbour Tanzania was voted the best in the continent.

Zambia took the second position and Botswana the third.

South Africa was fifth, Namibia sixth and Uganda seventh. Zimbabwe completed the list of the eight best safari countries by the travel website.

FOR BIRDWATCHING

Kenya was voted the best country in Africa for birdwatching.

"The birder will be happy. Kenya holds the world record for the most bird species recorded in a single day," Mike Unwin, the author of the Southern African Wildlife, said.

Philip Briggs, author of Bradt travel guides on Africa, Philip Briggs, said: "Kenya's biodiversity is such that its national bird checklist of 1,136 species is the second highest in Africa".

More than 2,500 reviews were used in the comprehensive research that was conducted by SafariBookings this year, with contributions coming from wildlife enthusiasts from across the globe.

TWENTY-TWO AUTHORS

At least 22 guidebook authors working for the Lonely Planet, the Rough Guides, the Frommer's, Bradt and Footprint, who were among the SafariBookings experts panel also contributed reviews.

When SafariBookings carried out its first ever review analysis to determine the best African safari country, Tanzania also emerged tops.

"Since things have changed rapidly in Africa, we conducted another analysis in 2017, using new reviews from tourists and guidebook authors on our expert panel," Jeroen Beekwilder, co-owner of SafariBookings, said.

"One thing that has not changed is Tanzania's popularity, once again voted the best safari country in Africa."

'SPOTTING WILDLIFE'

"Our analysis also determined that Tanzania was the best country in Africa for spotting wildlife, given the exceptional wildlife-viewing opportunities in parks such as the world famous Serengeti National Park and the wildlife-rich Ngorongoro Conservation Area," Beekwilder said.

Zambia was rated highly in the analysis. Its foliage and landscapes ensured the country came out top in the bush vibe category.

Both experts and safari-goers were in agreement about the beauty of bush parks such as South Luangwa and the Lower Zambezi.