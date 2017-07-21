Kenya: PS's Bodyguard Killed in Lamu Al-Shabaab Attack Buried

Public Works Principal Secretary Mariam El Maawy's bodyguard Ayub Lekaunti ole Deroni has been laid to rest at his Shartuka home in Narok County.

Mr Deroni was killed when over 30 armed suspected Al-Shabaab militants hijacked their vehicle at Milihoi in Lamu West.

Relatives mourned the slain Administration Police officer, describing him as a kind, caring and loving man who spent every moment he could with his family.

"While young, he liked playing erufundu (homemade football). He also looked after family cattle and enjoyed bull-fighting," said his father, John ole Deroni.

He said that his son's bravery was well known as he grew up through his primary and secondary school years.

Peter Kabechu, the deputy commandant for security of government buildings, described Mr Deroni as a diligent and "no-nonsense" man who was committed to his assigned duties.

He said that the slain officer's first deployment was to Wajir, where he served for two years before he was transferred to the Rapid Deployment Unit in Nyahururu in 2008.

"He served there until 2013 after which he was attached to Cabinet Secretary Felix Koskei, the then minister for Agriculture,' said Mr Kabechu.

He was Ms Maawy's personal bodyguard and on July 13, their vehicle was attacked at Milihoi in Lamu West.

Ms Maawy was injured in her shoulder and leg and was admitted to hospital while her nephew and Mr Deroni were killed

He is survived by a wife and three daughters.