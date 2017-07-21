Kenya: Praises for Nicholas Biwott as He is Buried

Photo: Uhuru Kenyatta/Facebook

President Uhuru Kenyatta condoling with the family of the late Nicholas Biwott.

The journey of a man who shot to unrivalled prominence in the Moi regime ended in a remote village in Elgeyo Marakwet on Thursday.

Dignitaries of all shades led by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto graced the funeral of Nicholas Kipyator Kiprono Biwott with speeches full of praise for a man they said had been falsely accused.

Mr Biwott was feared during the Kanu era but on Thursday everybody who spoke at Maria Soti Girls Education Centre in Keiyo South, where his funeral was held, lavished him with praises, dismissing accusations made against him.

The President described Mr Biwott, who died last week at 77, as one of few Kenyans who had steered into greatness.

"When the history of this country is written there will be many unsung heroes but I want to tell you there are men and women in this country who quietly but firmly and with confidence are responsible for what Kenya is today, sound, stable country with a growing economy, and Nicholas Biwott is one of those gentlemen," said President Kenyatta.

The Head of State said he worked closely with Mr Biwott when the deceased was Minister for Tourism and he was Kenya Tourism Board chairman.

Thousands of mourners gathered at the school named after Mr Biwott's mother to pay their last respects for one of the second most prominent Kalenjin politicians after retired President Daniel arap Moi, who sent his son, Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, to represent him.

After the ceremony, Mr Biwott's body was taken to his home in Toot village, about three kilometres away, for burial next to his father and mother.