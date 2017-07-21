Kenya: Mwai Kibaki is as Fit as a Fiddle - Mary Wambui

Othaya MP Mary Wambui has assured Kenyans that former President Mwai Kibaki is in good health and relaxing at home following reports that he had been admitted to hospital.

Speaking during the UhuruToExpress meetings in Nyeri on Thursday, Ms Wambui said she was with Mr Kibaki in the morning and could confirm that he is fit.

CHEERS

"I was with him in the morning and he was in good health," she told Mukurwe-ini residents as she chased votes for President Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto.

"He asked me to greet you when I meet you."

The residents broke into cheers and claps.

Last week, the rumour mill had that the ex president had passed on after being rushed to hospital.

Some bloggers took what Ms Wambui called "fake news" to a whole new level by publishing his life history-- causing panic among Kenyans.

POLITICS

Mr Kibaki's spokesperson Ngare Gituku also dispelled the rumours, conforming that former head of state was well.

Last year, Mr Kibaki was treated at a South African hospital after he was taken ill.

Mr Kibaki, who ruled Kenya for two terms between 2002 and 2013, has taken a back seat in politics.

Unlike in 2013 when he endorsed and actively campaigned for Mr Uhuru Kenyatta, he has not been openly seen chasing votes for the incumbent.