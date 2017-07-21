Kenya: Nasa, Jubilee Leaders React After Ballots Appeals Ruling

Following the Court of Appeal ruling Tuesday in which judges overturned a High Court ruling blocking Dubai-based Al Ghurair firm from printing presidential ballot papers, politicians from both the Jubilee Party and the opposition coalition, Nasa, have expressed different reactions.

In its ruling, the second highest court in the land said the High Court erred in granting orders on the grounds of public participation.

In reaction, Jubilee MPs lauded the ruling and warned the opposition against rejecting the decision.

Othaya MP Mary Wambui said that rejecting the ruling is likely to cause chaos in the country.

At the same time, Nominated MP Isaac Mwaura also supported the ruling.

MISTAKEN

"If you thought you would win the elections through the courts, then you are mistaken," he said, in reference to Nasa.

And speaking at the Jubilee Party headquarters in Nairobi, Secretary-General Raphael Tuju welcomed the Court of Appeal ruling on the printing of presidential ballot papers.

Mr Tuju accused the Nasa presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga of discrediting independent institutions ahead of the August polls.

However, politicians allied to the opposition coalition have expressed dissatisfaction with appeals court ruling.

Jubilee leaders from Kisii also welcomed the ruling terming it as victory for justice.

Party branch Secretary-General Isaac Motari said time was fast running out and IEBC must be allowed to go ahead with preparations for the polls.

"We cannot afford to live in courts when all what Kenyans now want is free and fair polls," he told Nation.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Senator Chris Obure, the Jubilee candidate for Kisii governorship and Mr Samuel Nyangeso, the Jubilee party chairman.

NOT HAPPY

Speaking in his rural home in Nyamira County, ODM National Treasurer Timothy Bosire said that Kenyans are not guaranteed a free, fair and democratic poll process in August as a result of the ruling.

"All that we wanted is not a process that seems to favour Jubilee or one that supports Nasa but one that is fair and acceptable to all Kenyans," he said.

Kisii County ODM Chairman Kerosi Ondieki also questioned the rationale behind the ruling.

He said Kenyans are more interested in justice than the timeframe.

"Kenyans wanted a fair process in this, nothing else," Mr Ondieki said.