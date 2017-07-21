Kenya: IEBC Still Has Cases to Deal With

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission still has other cases to deal with, even as the Court of Appeal ruled in its favour on the awarding of the printing of presidential ballots to Dubai-based Al Ghurair Printing and Publishing company.

The High Court had stopped the company from printing presidential ballot papers, citing lack of public participation.

However, on Thursday, the Court of Appeal overturned the ruling.

There were widespread fears that a ruling against the IEBC would affect the August 8 General Election preparations.

DATE PASSED

According to IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati, the printing of presidential ballots had been due on July 18 but had been delayed by the case.

Ballots for gubernatorial elections in 40 counties have already arrived. The ones for the remaining counties were delayed due to nomination appeals in courts and the Political Parties' Dispute Tribunal.

Even as the commission got a favourable ruling on Thursday, other cases are still pending in court.

Rights activist Gladwell Otieno filed a suit against the IEBC for failing to publish the voter register. Through the Africa Centre for Open Governance, which she founded and is executive director of, Ms Otieno wants the commission compelled to make public the roll.

CERTIFIED URGENT

High Court Judge George Odunga certified the case as urgent and directed that it be heard on Friday.

The National Super Alliance has filed a case to stop the IEBC from using a manual back-up system in case technology fails during the elections next month.

The commission is using the Kenya Integrated Electoral Management System - a combination of biometric voter registration, the electronic voter identification device and the results transmission system.

2013 EXPERIENCE

However, going by the 2013 experience that saw the e-gadgets fail during voting, making the IEBC resort to a manual system widely blamed for malpractices, there are fears that the same could happen. The ruling on the case will be delivered on Friday.

The IEBC and the Jubilee Party oppose the application, while Nasa argues that the electoral agency has failed to consult stakeholders with the aim of coming up with regulations and a backup system free from manipulation.

In Kisumu, some voters have gone to court seeking to make the commission announce presidential election results within seven hours of the end of voting, saying it would stop anxiety.