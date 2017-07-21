Four knife-wielding robbers pounced on Rujeko Primary School in Vengere, Rusape, and made off with two laptops and $72.

The robbers threatened to kill a security guard manning the school premises with a screwdriver before tying his hands with a wire.

The laptops belonged to Munashe Rupazo, who was studying when the incident happened. Police confirmed the incident, saying the cheeky robbers locked the two in a school kitchen before they vanished with the loot.

"We have launched a manhunt to bring the culprits to book. They are potentially dangerous wherever they are," said Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa.

The criminals, who brandishing knives and a screwdriver, approached the security guard Senguridzai Senguridzai around midnight.

"They manhandled him, tied his hands and blindfolded him using a piece of cloth. Two of them got into one of the classrooms and approached Rupazo who was studying while the other two remained behind guarding Senguridzai.

"They stole $50 and two laptops, a Dell and Samsung, before they blindfolded her," said Insp Kakohwa. He said they proceeded to the school's administration block where they used a metal bar to gain entry.

"They broke the school safe which was inside the school head's office and stole $72. They locked the two in a school kitchen before disappearing."

Insp Kakohwa appealed to members of the public with information leading to the arrest of the quartet to contact their nearest police station.