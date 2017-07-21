Illegal settlers, including panners, have moved into unfinished houses at Arda Transau built for families that were displaced by mining activities at Chiadzwa.

Mining firms left the houses at various stages of construction when they were kicked out of Chiadzwa diamond fields last year.

Illegal settlers have taken advantage of the situation and moved into the houses. They argue they too have a right to accommodation.

Some of them abandoned the family houses they were earlier allocated by companies like Mbada and Anjin. They claim the houses were too small to accommodate their big families.

Around 60 illegal settlers have since occupied the houses. They are also allegedly engaging in criminal activities, including stocktheft.

Some families have lost as many as eight beasts. Eliah Gwedu, who moved into an unfinished house in May, confirmed grabbing a house built by Anjin.

The house he is occupying has no windows and doors. "Our family of 13 was allocated a four-roomed house when we were relocated from Tonhorai area. We used to share the four rooms with our parents.

"I am a grown up man with six children and we were crammed in the small house. The situation was desperate especially on public holidays when other siblings visit from their workplaces.

"Although this house is incomplete, it is better than sharing the same house with my parents. It is socially unacceptable for a grown up person to continue staying under the same roof with his or her parents. My wife also needs her independence and privacy," said Gwedu.

He vowed to stay put unless allocated another house. Trymore Munjoma said he was relocated from Chishingwi by Mbada Diamonds in March 2016, but was not allocated a house.

"I occupied this house in March this year. I am married and my family desperately need a roof above their heads. "Before we moved here, we had a meeting where we resolved to occupy these houses. It was not an individual decision, but a collective one. Yes, some people might say our move was illegal, but we are protecting these houses as people were vandalising them while some were stealing roofing sheets and windowpanes.

"Some children herding cattle were enjoying breaking windowpanes. Some of the houses were burnt down last year and we are also here to safeguard this investment through fireguards," he said.

Munjoma called on Government to regularise their occupation of the houses. Joice Chiadzwa, who was relocated by Jinan from Tonhorai, said the illegal settlers were a health bomb.

"It is now a free for all situation as some of the new settlers are taking advantage of the confusion to set base here. Even gold panners are among the new settlers.

"We are losing our livestock every day. Social problems will surely arise as thieves and sex workers will find a safe haven here," she said.

Chiadzwa added: "Some of these illegal settlers are invading people's land and conflicts are now the order of the day. Surely, how can a normal person occupy an incomplete house, risking their lives in the process as this area is infested with dangerous snakes?"

Fiona Chiadzwa said they were now scrambling for resources. "The illegal settlers are straining the limited resources here. There is acute water shortages as some of the boreholes are malfunctioning. Some are pumping out water mixed with rust.

"Our local clinic is oversubscribed and some of the patients are now being referred to either Mutare Provincial Hospital or Old Mutare Mission Hospital which is costly to us.

"Our prayer is that the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company should address some of the unfulfilled promises by the former mining companies. They should also consider people here for employment at Chiadzwa," she said.

In an interview early this week, ZCDC chief executive officer, Dr Moris Mpofu professed ignorance over the illegal occupations.

"We are not aware of the illegal occupation at Arda Transau. Since you have brought up the issue, we will surely investigate and rectify the situation before it gets out of hand."

Manicaland Provincial Administrator, Mr Edgars Seenza also said he was unware of the chaos at Arda Transau.

"I am not aware of the issue at Arda Transua and Mutare District Administrator can assist you on that. I am in a meeting."

Mutare District Administrator, Mr Wilson Bore was also said to be in a meeting.