Tributes flowed for much-loved sports lover Robson 'Robbie' Savage, who died in the early hours of Thursday morning at the Katutura State Hospital in Windhoek.

Savage had been in hospital for two months following a mild stroke. He was also diabetic.

While he will be best remembered as the Brave Warriors erstwhile supporter, Savage was adored across the sports fraternity for the enthusiasm and energy he brought to the arena.

He was pals with football patron and President Hage Geingob, whose wedding he attended as a special guest in 2015, and alongside whom Savage watched Namibia make their African Cup of Nations debut in Burkina Faso in 1998.

Savage never wavered in his support for the senior national football team, even at their worst, making him truly the side's proverbial twelfth man.

Former NFA president John Muinjo, who took Savage to Ghana in 2008 for Namibia's second appearance at the continental showpiece, was among those who fondly remembered him.

"Robbie was a lively character at all times, and when he was not happy with something, he made sure everyone understood how he felt. A very emotional fellow, and one thing I will remember about him is when he came up to me and said, 'Mr. president, ek wil jou sien," Muinjo told the NFA's website.

His successor, Frans Mbidi, said Savage's passion for the game should be emulated, and that Namibia has lost an ardent football hero.

He best remembers this motivational quote from Savage during an international match: "My friend, moenie worry nie, ons gaan wen!"

Brave Warriors captain Ronald Ketjijere, whose club side African Stars had Robbie as head mascot, also paid tribute to the fallen fan.

"I remember he never liked Black Africa players in the national team. There was never a dull moment with him, whether he was upset or happy, that was Robson for us"," Ketjijere said.

Boxing promoter Nestor Tobias said Robbie was an unofficial and crucial member of their corner during fights.

"This man was special. He was very passionate about sports, and would cry when a Namibian fighter lost a fight. He was always ringside, motivating the fighters. His energy motivated them. This is a big loss for Namibia. My condolences to his family and those close to him," Tobias said.

Savage was not only a permanent fixture at games, but also well-versed with the inner happenings within football.

In one of his last interviews with a weekly newspaper last week, Savage called for unity among football's hierarchy to allow for the resumption of his beloved game, and for the Brave Warriors to beat Zimbabwe in a 2018 African Nations Championship qualifier match last Sunday.

He expressed regret that he could not attend the match because of illness.

Brave Warriors head coach Ricardo Mannetti, whom Savage affectionately referred to as his "laaitie", has known his comrade since childhood. "We grew up in the same neighbourhood, Khomasdal. He was older than me, and he would always make sure he told people that 'Is my laaitie. I remember one day when he insisted on wearing my jersey number (10), and he would jump up and down shouting, 'Come on Namibia!', and promoting me. That I will forever remember about him."

Namibia National Olympic Committee president Abner Xoagub also offered his condolences.

"I am greatly shocked by the loss of Mr Robbie Savage, the greatest supporter of Namibian football. We shall all miss him. May his soul rest in eternal peace".

Savage leaves behind three sisters.

"He will be laid to rest in the Khomasdal cemetery on 29 July," his aunt, Mathilda Isacks, told Nampa on Thursday.

She said they had planned a memorial service at his sister's house in Hanekom Street, Khomasdal last night.

Another memorial service will be held at the same house on Sunday, 23 July. Next Wednesday, 26 July, a memorial service will be held at the Roman Catholic Church in Khomasdal, with a final service to be held two days later at the Catholic Church hall.