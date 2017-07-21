The People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Tendai Biti has called for the immediate resignation of President Robert Mugabe and threatened opposition would force him out through mass demonstrations for misrule.

Biti, in a statement released this week, said contradicting poverty statistics by government not only show confusion, hypocrisy, incompetence, mediocrity and utter chaos but are an insult to Zimbabweans.

PDP links Zanu PF to the crisis facing the nation a situation which has led the suffering of the people.

"What will eradicate poverty is an active policy scenario aimed at mainstreaming supply side solutions to the current economic crisis. If Zimbabwe is to achieve Sustainable Development Goal number one (poverty), Mugabe and Zanu PF must leave office either through an election, resignation or mass demonstrations," said Biti.

He scorned social welfare Minister Priscah Mupfumira's speech read at the Mandela Day celebrations which said over 70 percent Zimbabweans were living in poverty.

"Whilst we appreciate statistics must be the basis of making the right decisions in government, the plight of Zimbabwean people has been going on for close to four decades of Zanu PF's rule add the colonial period, suffering has been going on forever.

"Reciting the same cannot be regarded as leadership but an act of insulting the people who are aware of their misery. They do not need confirmation but, solutions from those who pretend to be leading," said Biti.

PDP said Mupfumira should have resigned for accepting failure.

"A minister who normally accepts failure must be given either a pat on the back or a long round of applause but, in this case, Mupfumira was just supposed to go a step further, leading the way by resigning from the worst Cabinet in the history of Zimbabwe.

"PDP is irked by the pretence she then expresses in her speech, she argues that the government is committed to implementing Sustainable Development Goal 1, yet Mupfumira and her friends in Zanu PF's actions are to the contrary."

Biti urged government to stop dubious deals and focus on real developmental issues that would improve people's lives.

"37 years of Zanu PF misrule has created abject poverty of 72, 3% of the population," concluded Biti.

Previous opposition demonstrations have been thwarted by police with arrests of its members.