The 2017 Carlsberg Cup round of 16 fixtures promise fireworks and tough encounter as some TNM Super League Teams have been paired to battle it out for glory.

There are four top of the bill Super League clashes that are worth watching and monitoring the cup will be progress to the round of eight.

Defending Carlsberg cup champions Nyasa big bullets are up against TNM reigning Champions Kamuzu Barracks in what could be termed as "battle for the Kings".

Bullets will be ready to face Kamuzu Barracks with the aim of the retaining the cup while TNM champs will want to revenge of the 1-0 defeat they suffered at the hand of the bullets two weeks ago in the TNM Super League played at Kalulu stadium in Nchalo.

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers will have another date with Salima based soldier Mafco after they had inflicted a 3-0 defeat some three weeks ago in the Super League fixture which was played at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe.

It is hoped that the five star display demonstrated by Yamikani Chester will also be at play to entertain the crowd once gain.

Zomba based, Red Lions come face to face with Silver Strikers in another encounter in which the two teams will be aim at progressing into the next round of the competition.

The fading Lakeshore Giants, Dwangwa United will play host to Mzuzu based soldiers of Kaning'ina, Moyale Barracks in another Super League tussle in the cup.

There are other fixture which are involving Super League teams with teams from lower divisions but they promise surprises as it was evidenced in the last 32 where some Super League the likes of Azam Tigers and Master Security were booted out by minnows.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) competitions committee has released the fixtures but has not provided the actual dates for the games.

The fixture that was released on Thursday July 20, 2017 is as follows:

Nyasa Big Bullets vs Kamuzu Barracks

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers vs Mafco

RedLlions vs Silver Strikers

Michiru Madrid vs Chitipa United

Dwangwa United vs Moyale Barracks

Blantyre United vs Rumphi Medicals

MDF Marine vs Kasungu Police

TN Stars /Prison vs Blue Eagles