President Mugabe arrived in Bulawayo last night ahead of his fourth Presidential Youth Interface Rally at Somhlolo Stadium in Lupane, Matabeleland North, today. The President was accompanied by First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe, Zanu-PF national political commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Dr Joram Gumbo, among other Government and ruling party officials.

He was welcomed at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport by Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Minister Eunice Nomthandazo Moyo, Zanu-PF Bulawayo provincial chairperson Cde Dennis Ndlovu, service chiefs, senior party and Government officials.

Zanu-PF Secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Kudzanayi Chipanga said all was set for the youth interface rally, as delegates from districts such as Binga and Hwange had started arriving in Lupane by yesterday afternoon.

"Tents are already in place and some delegates have started arriving," he said.

"We have secured accommodation and food for those who will sleep over in Lupane and our transport department is working 24 /7 to make sure all delegates wishing to attend are catered for."

Cde Chipanga called on party members and those wishing to attend the youth interface rally to get in touch with their respective districts for logistics.

He urged those who would be travelling on different modes of transport for the rally to be disciplined, adding that there would be tight security at the venue and along the roads to protect people.

"We want to urge members to exercise discipline," said Cde Chipanga.

"Discipline on its own is an important component which we prioritise in the party. Members should help through their discipline to safeguard against some infiltration from people who may want to put the name of the party into disrepute.

"There will be high security at the venue so that everyone is safe as we want to have a peaceful and successful interface."

On Wednesday, the party's Matabeleland North youths and other stakeholders embarked on a clean-up exercise at the venue, the bus terminus, business centre, as well as areas around the local Zimpost outlet, where President Mugabe would today officially open a provincial Communication Information Centre.

It was a hive of activity yesterday in the usually quiet Matabeleland North capital.

Party members were joined by scores of other people and delegates on a colourful carnival that was characterised by song and dance.

The carnival was meant to lighten up the mood ahead of the big day, as well as mobilise people to attend the rally.

The party's provincial chairman for the Youth League Cde Mbongeni Dube said the local organising committee was still busy capturing registration numbers for all vehicles travelling to the venue to monitor members and ensure they were safe as they travelled.

He said all logistics were being handled, with the PA system having been delivered yesterday.

"We are working together as provincial and local members and people are busy with the carnival," he said.

"It's all systems go and we are geared for the big day as we finalise preparations."

People are urged to be seated by 6am and will be kept entertained by several groups from the province, while T-Shirts donated by the Youth League will be given on a first-come-first- served basis.

President Mugabe has held highly subscribed Presidential Youth Interface Rallies in Mashonaland East, Manicaland and Masvingo provinces.