From left, Minister of finance Patrick Chinamasa and Reserve Bank Governor John Mangudya (file photo).

Government has so far paid $134 million in compensation to white farmers who lost their properties during the land grab programme, said Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa.

"On account of operations and maintenance for ministries and government departments, $220 million went towards recapitalization of our public enterprises, $134 million went towards the compensation of former farmers," said Chinamasa.

The compensation efforts were first revealed during the mid-2016 budget review when Chinamasa said the cash-strapped government had paid more than 40 white commercial farmers a total of $42, 7 million-- 16 years after their farms were confiscated.

It is estimated that close to $1 billion is needed to pay over 4 500 former white commercial farmers who were forced-off their land to make way for government's land redistribution exercise.

The International Monetary Fund has said compensating the farmers is among the requirements for Zimbabwe to access fresh international funding.

The ruling Zanu PF party and its leader, President Robert Mugabe, justified the land invasions saying they were taking back land seized from the original owners during the colonial era.

Western countries reacted by condemning the exercise. Zimbabwe was to be later placed on sanctions which have become an easy excuse used by the ruling party to justify poor economic performance ignoring local problems such as massive corruption and bad policies.

While the west says the sanctions were targeted at the ruling elite for human rights violations, Mugabe and his inner circle argue that the sanctions regime was aimed at the country as a whole and was a reaction to the land reform exercise.