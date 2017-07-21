United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Muluzi is expected in Zomba at Songani Trading Centre on Sunday with a political rally that will set the tone of his party ahead on 2019 elections.

According to the party spokesperson Ken Ndanga the rally is a continuation of this year's party activities which will take the UDF leader to various places across the country in a bid to engage with the local masses.

"It's a normal party program which demands that the leadership should address party supporters and members throughout the country," Ndanga said.

He was however non committal to divulge the kind of message at the rally, saying it will be inappropriate for the spokespersons office to pre-empt the message through the media.

However, he said Malawians should expect issue based messages which the party leadership is known for.

" You know the UDF does not believe in politics of hatred and name calling so the approach will not change, " he added.

The rally however could be a litmus test for the UDF leader considering that the venue is the home of former president Joyce Banda whose son Roy Kachale is a member of parliament for the area.

At least another public rally addressed in Chikwawa East early this year Atupele proved that he still commands a considerable following if the turnout is, anything to go by.

Muluzi is a minister in the present President Peter Mutharika cabinet and was on Monday moved from Lands to Health ministry in a Cabinet reshuffle that has also seen him rising from number 8 to 5 on government cabinet protocol.

Although there is an informal working relationship between the governing DPP and the UDF , the young Muluzi has not made any public commitment as to whether his party will work with DPP during the 2019 election or not.

He has preferred to remain quite on the matter which others view as part of his "game plan".

On paper the combination of the DPP would consolidate the Southern region in a country where the electorate vote on ethnic lines. This could also increase chances of the DPP getting back into government with ease considering that it has some considerable support in the centre region as well.

The southern region is the highest populated compared to the central and Northern regions.

What will be interesting though is what the arrangement would be like considering that UDF is a party on its own.

Others say that DPP should offer something substantial that may attract the UDF leadership and its supporters to support an electoral coalition between the two parties.

If the DPP does not dangle a carrot both parties stand to lose because the MCP may then have an upper hand considering that the DPP rating according to latest Afro barometer report is nose-diving.