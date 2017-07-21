21 July 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: RPC Advises On Security Checks

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Patrick Kisembo

Morogoro — Regional Police Commander Ulrich Matei has instructed local government leaders in the municipality to oversee security in their areas.

Speaking at a community policing training seminar for streets chairpersons on Wednesday, Mr Matei said security was supposed maintained by all.

"You are the ones living near people. You have the responsibility of checking criminal acts in your areas and defence and security, including disclosing suspected criminals, apprehending them without injuring them for security concerns,"

Mr Matei said they had to ensure they knew everybody, who resided in their areas. "Cooperate with ten-sell leaders by introducing community policing through local collective action to run security activities in the streets," he noted.

He said they could identify planned events of suspected criminals and apprehend them without wounding them. For their part, the local chairpersons thanked the RPC for preparing training on how to identify criminal events and stop them through community policing involving local government chairpersons in Morogoro Municipal Council.

The Kihonda local government chairperson, Ms. Auleria Mbeye described the training as profitable to the leaders, calling for more regular training of that kind in order to convict suspects who have committed various crimes.

The Mgaza local government chairperson, Jumanne Matipa explained that his street has been a hideout of criminals calling for police to add manpower to fight against the gangs.

"My Mgaza Street, Mindu ward is prone to hideouts of criminal especially after committing crimes in other areas," he said.

The RPC was forced to organize a training of local government chairpersons for capacity building and skills on how to cope up with criminal events, safe arrests of the suspects without injuring them, through community policing.

Tanzania

President Magufuli Urges Burundians to Return Home

President John Magufuli yesterday suspended temporarily the registration and naturalisation of Burundian refugees,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.