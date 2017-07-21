20 July 2017

Rwanda: Fiba U-16 Afrobasket - Rwanda Stuns Algeria to Snatch Second Win

By Geoffrey Asiimwe

Rwanda U16 boys team have snatched their second win at the ongoing FIBA U16 African Championships taking place in Vacoas-Phoenix, Mauritius after stunning giants Algeria in the last group B played on Thursday evening at Phoenix gymnasium.

Rwanda defeated Algeria 57-55, thanks to Thierry Nkundwa's and Jead de Dieu Muhoza who contributed a combined 32 points each dropping 16 points.

Algeria who have despite the loss advanced to the semi-finals along with defending champions Egypt claimed the first quarter 13-10 and the second quarter 17-11 to finish the first half leading by 30-21.

However, Moise Mutokambali's side upped their game in the second half and claimed the third quarter 19-13 and the fourth quarter 17-12 to wrap up the game on 57-55.

This was Rwanda's second win in the six group stage games following a 73-70 win against Madagascar.

Despite the win, Rwanda still has remained bottom of the table and will now head to classification games scheduled to continue tomorrow.

Egypt has defeated Madagascar 98-75 in the other Group A final game to finish as the only unbeaten side with 12 points while Algeria, Madagascar and Rwanda finished second, third and fourth respectively each with eight points but ranked according to head to head rule.

In Group A comprised of Mali, Tunisia, Mozambique and hosts Mauritius have been topped by Mali followed by Tunisia while Mozambique and Mauritius will also head to classification games.

Group B

Madagascar 75-98 Egypt

Algeria 57-55 Rwanda

Group A

Mali 70-46 Tunisia

