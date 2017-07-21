21 July 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Tanroads Commended for Renovation of 221km Road

By The Citizen Reporter News@tz.nationmedia.com

Morogoro — Works, Transport and Communication deputy minister Edwin Ngonyani has hailed Tanzania Roads Agency (Tanroads) in Morogoro and Ruvuma regions for renovating the 220.5km Lupilo-Lumecha Road via Kilosa Kwa Mpembo to Londo.

The deputy minister hailed Tanroads, when inspecting the road, saying heavy duty trucks could now pass on the road, thus facilitating transport between Malinyi District in Morogoro Region and Namtumbo District in Ruvuma Region.

"I congratulate you for connecting these regions and enabling vehicles to pass through as I drove for the first time from Morogoro to Namtumbo in Ruvuma using this same road," noted Mr Ngonyani.

He added that already the road had undergone a feasibility study and an extensive design, saying a tender would follow for public notice so that it could be constructed at tarmac level.

"Pledges were made on this road upgrading by past governments, but the fifth phase government is committed to fulfilling the promise and facilitating road transport between the regions," he pointed out.

For his part, the Malinyi MP, Dr Haji Hussein Mponda, thanked the government for realising the importance of renovating the road thereby restoring trust among Malinyi and Namtumbo residents.

