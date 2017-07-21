Rwanda: Fiba U-16 Afrobasket - Rwanda Takes on Algeria in Last Group Stage Game

Rwanda U16 boys team will shortly lock horns with Algeria in their last group game at the ongoing FIBA U16 African Championships taking place in Vacoas-Phoenix, Mauritius.

The encounter means nothing for Moise Mutokambali's side that have been confirmed to finish on bottom of group B, however it is a must win for second placed Algeria if they are to confirm a semi-final slot who are currently tied with third placed Madagascar on seven points.

The biennial event which started on July 13 where Rwanda was drawn in Group B along with defending champions and record title winners Egypt, Algeria and Madagascar while Group A consists of hosts Mauritius, Mozambique, Tunisia and Mali.

With the Group stage being played under a two-legged format, Rwanda lost the opening game to Algeria 61-39 before effortlessly losing again to Egypt 101-45 in the second game.

In the last first round game, Mutokambali's side lost to Madagascar 87-95 but managed to roll up their sleeves and earned their first win in the first game of the second leg against Madagascar which they defeated 73-70 and again lost to Egypt 82-42 in the penultimate group stage game.

Egypt who will also host Madagacar in the final game have already booked a semi-final slot. After five games they are unbeaten with 10 points, followed by Algeria and Madagascar in the second and third places respectively each with seven points while Rwanda are bottom with six points.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals which will be played in a knockout format, while the bottom two teams from each group in the group phase will play the classification games for positions 5-8.

Thursday

Group B

Madagascar vs Egypt 11:15am

Algeria vs Rwanda 1:30am

Group A

Mali vs Tunisia 3:45pm

Mozambique vs Mauritius 6pm