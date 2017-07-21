21 July 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Edible Oil Plant Resumes Work

By Patrick Kisembo

Morogoro — The Moproco Vegetable Oil Mill and Refinery has resumed its oil processing, giving new hope to sunflower growers. The factory had stopped its operations for over eight years due to various reasons, including the depreciation of its machines.

The resumption of production will solve sunflower market barriers for Morogoro, Dodoma and Singida farmers as they don't have a reliable market for their produce.

In his report to Morogoro regional commissioner, Dr Kebwe Steven Kebwe, who visited the factory recently, Moproco director Tarary Abood said production of edible oil had resumed after maintenance of all company machines.

To start with, the director said, the factory had 150 workers and the final renovation would be completed, when the number of staff would increase.

For his part, Dr Kebwe commended the Maproco management for their efforts in reviving the factory and for implementing the government's directive to construct or revive industries privatised that had collapsed. Dr Kebwe instructed the management to renovate the remaining machines to increase production.

