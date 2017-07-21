21 July 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Traffic Police Officers Urged to Work Hard or Else Quit

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sanjito Msafiri

Coast Region — Traffic Police Commander in the country Fortunatus Musilimu has said police officers, who work out of habit it is better for them to quit instead of waiting to be removed.

Mr Musilimu made the statement on Wednesday in Coast Region after winding up his one-day impromptu tour of the region.

He was accompanied by deputy minister of Home Affairs Hamad Masauni.

He said from now onwards he would make visits all over the country and such traffic police officers, who worked out of habit adjusted themselves and worked professionally to improve service delivery.

Tanzania

President Magufuli Urges Burundians to Return Home

President John Magufuli yesterday suspended temporarily the registration and naturalisation of Burundian refugees,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.