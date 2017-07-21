Tanzania: Bodaboda Will Soon Be Registered to Combat Crime

Dar es Salaam — Plans are underway to start registering bodaboda drivers in a bid to monitor their movements and make it easier to track them down when they violate road rules.

Head of Police Traffic Department (SACP) Fortunatus Musilimu said this on Thursday, adding that the government plans to amend the Road Traffic Act so as to impose stiffer penalties on violations of traffic rules.

"We will be recording their traffic offences and once a person is found guilty of committing many offences, we will revoke his or her driving license," he said.

He also revealed that the government considers to design special uniforms and distribute to the motorcyclists so as to make it easier to identify them especially when they commit road offences.