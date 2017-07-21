20 July 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Bodaboda Will Soon Be Registered to Combat Crime

Tagged:

Related Topics

By John Namkwahe

Dar es Salaam — Plans are underway to start registering bodaboda drivers in a bid to monitor their movements and make it easier to track them down when they violate road rules.

Head of Police Traffic Department (SACP) Fortunatus Musilimu said this on Thursday, adding that the government plans to amend the Road Traffic Act so as to impose stiffer penalties on violations of traffic rules.

"We will be recording their traffic offences and once a person is found guilty of committing many offences, we will revoke his or her driving license," he said.

He also revealed that the government considers to design special uniforms and distribute to the motorcyclists so as to make it easier to identify them especially when they commit road offences.

Tanzania

President Magufuli Urges Burundians to Return Home

President John Magufuli yesterday suspended temporarily the registration and naturalisation of Burundian refugees,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.