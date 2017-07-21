20 July 2017

Tanzania: TRA Closes Five Distillery Plants Over Tax Evasion

By Mussa Juma

Arusha — The Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) has closed five distillery plants in Arusha Region for alleged tax evasion.

The TRA's Manager for Debts and Voluntary Tax Compliance in Arusha Region, Irine Hans, mentioned the plants as TanBev Company Ltd, which produces London Dry Gin; Banana Investment, which manufactures 'Fiester' and 'Rafiki' products and UR Industry, producers of Twiga Drink.

According to Ms Hans, the other distillery plants closed are Seasonal Drink that manufactures the Black D product and Heritage Spirit, which produces Kiboko drink.

She clarified that each plant had been closed due to various reasons including having no liquor production permits, tax evasion and using fake TRA stamps, adding that all of the plants were required to pay tax arrears and that any failing to do so would be taken to court.

However, speaking to The Citizen, the Banana Investment Director, Mr Adolf Olomi and the TanBev Director, Chirag Chirag, both denied refusing to pay taxes.

Mr Olomi explained that he was well aware of paying tax, saying a new tax on distilled drinks had been effective since late last year and that he presented his documents to TRA, but, he said, he never got a feed-back.

"I know about a new tax on liquors, which I will pay as we have been paying over 50 taxes. They just came here suddenly and closed the plant," said Mr Olomi.

Mr Olomi reiterated that the plant would pay tax as required by TRA, saying they knew the importance of paying taxes for the nation's development.

For his part, Chirag explained that after getting information about paying tax, they dispatched their documents to TRA, but, he said, they never got a feed-back, a move that made them not pay tax. However, the operation of searching owners of industries, who don't pay proper taxes is still going on in the City of Arusha.

