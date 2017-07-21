Tanzania: Nyange Fails to Appear At Kisutu

SIMBA SC Vice-President Geoffrey Nyange yesterday failed to show up at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam to attend the fraud and money laundering trial involving 300,000 US dollars (about 600m/-) because he was reportedly sick.

The prosecutor with the Prevention and Combatting of Corruption Bureau (PCCB), Leonard Swai, told Senior Resident Magistrate Victoria Nongwa when the case came for mention that only the club's President Evans Aveva managed to attend the session.

"The second accused person (Nyange), your honour, is not present. He is sick at Keko Prison. Otherwise, the investigations into the matter have not been completed. We pray for another mention date," the prosecutor reported.

Before setting another mention date, the defence asked the prosecution to expedite the investigations into the matter as the offences are alleged to have been committed in 2016.

The prosecution could not raise any objection on the issue. Under such circumstances, the magistrate adjourned the trial to July 31, for another mention. It is alleged by the prosecution that the accused persons forged a transfer of funds report form on March 15, last year, in the city.

With intent to defraud or deceit, the accused persons allegedly purported to show that Simba Sports Club was repaying a loan of the said 300,000 US dollars to Aveva, while it was not true.

The prosecution alleges further that on the same day at CRDB Bank PLC, Azikiwe Branch in Ilala District, knowingly and fraudulently, Aveva uttered the said form to the bank, purporting that the club was repaying the said amount as loan to him.

It is alleged that between March 15 and July 29, 2016, in Dar es Salaam, jointly and together, the two club leaders conspired to commit the offence of money laundering by acquiring the said 300,000 US dollars while they knew that the money was proceeds of a predicate offence of forgery.

The court has been told further that on March 15, 2016, at Barclays Bank Tanzania Limited at Mikocheni Branch in Kinondoni District, Aveva acquired the said money from the bank while at the time of such acquisition he knew the money was proceeds of offence of forgery.

On the same day at the bank, Nyange aided and abated Aveva to acquire the money from the bank, while knowing that the said money was proceeds of a crime of forgery of the transfer of funds report form.