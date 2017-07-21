NATIONAL soccer team, Taifa Stars has been provided with a silver plate opportunity to qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals, following the dramatic changes to the continent's top tournament competition.

This follows a decision by a Working Committee of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to approve the increase of the number of participating teams from 16 to 24. However, the competition will continue to be held every two years.

It also gave a green light for the CAF tournaments to be moved from January/February to June/July. The move is set to be implemented immediately by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

This decision was reached after a two-day CAF symposium held in Rabat, Morocco and it followed recommendations made during the meeting on the future of the sport. The proposal was set go to the CAF Executive Committee as a resolution and was expected to gain final approval with a vote yesterday.

After the expected Executive Committee approval, details including when the changes may take effect will be ironed out by a technical committee at a specified date.

According to CAF twitter handle, among those advocating a change to a four-year cycle is Ghanaian legend Abedi Pele. The decision which will now see almost half of CAF members competing in the finals was reached in a bid to increase marketing and TV revenue' taking a leaf out of the book of UEFA, who did the same with last year's European Championship in France.

CAF will also demand much stricter hosting standards' particularly around the issue of pitches and hotels' whose poor quality had drawn heavy criticism at past tournaments.

These major changes might come as good news to Taifa Stars campaigns, who have failed to qualify for the finals. Close to four decades have elapsed without Tanzania participating in the coveted finals and the increase in number of participating teams, could provide an easy route for Salum Mayanga's charges to qualify.

Taifa Stars is seeking qualifications for the 2019 Cameroon AFCON finals and are currently placed third in group L with one point from one game. They were held to a 1-1 draw by Lesotho at the Azam Complex last month.

Uganda Cranes top the group on three points after defeating Cape Verde away. The dates for the two continental major clubs competitions - CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup will now run from August to May.

Shifting the Nations Cup from January ends the club versus country dilemma facing African players based at clubs in Europe as the move of the competition to June and July means all major leagues will be on a break.

On the level of the club competitions' there is also good news for Tanzania clubs as this year's expansion of the number of clubs in the group phase of Champions League and Confederation Cup will increase from eight to 16.

Young Africans and Simba SC are the country's representatives in the two major tournaments respectively. The two competitions will in future run from August to May with preliminary rounds played at the start and the group phase then be followed by the quarter-finals' semifinal and finals to be completed by May.

Meanwhile, Amavubi centreback Aimable 'Mambo' Rucogoza has said the team is not under pressure ahead of the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) second qualification round, second leg against Taifa Stars at the Kigali Stadium in Nyamirambo tomorrow.

The hard-tackling Bugesera FC defender told Times Sport on Wednesday that the team is confident going into the home leg needing just a draw to progress to the third and final round, where they will face either Uganda or South Sudan.

"We got good results from the first leg and with the training we're having in preparation for the second leg, I am quite sure that we're in the right position physically and mentally to eliminate Tanzania," Rucogoza said.

The 31-year-old added, "Our target is to beat them. We are doing all we can to win but we know the game will even be more difficult than the first leg in Tanzania. Nonetheless, we are not under any pressure as we are going to play at home in-front of our fans and families."

Rucogoza returned to the national team fold after six years - the last time he featured for Amavubi was during the 2011 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup under Ghanaian coach Sellas Tetteh.

The veteran centre-back started his career with Rubavu-based league side Marines FC before moving to KIST, Rayon Sports, Nyanza FC, Espoir and Gicumbi FC. Amavubi held Taifa Stars to a 1-1 draw in the first leg played last Saturday in Mwanza.

AS Kigali's new signing, Dominique Savio Nshuti put Rwanda ahead after 18 minutes before Himid Mao equalised for the hosts from the penalty spot in the 35th minute.