20 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Cabinet Affairs Minister Chairs Meeting of Sudanese Accreditation Council

Khartoum — Minister for Council of Ministers, Ahmed Saad Omer on Thursday, presided over at the Council of Ministers' General Secretariat the Sudanese Accreditation Council's meeting.

The meeting discussed a report of performance for the first half of the year 2017 presented by the Council' Secretary-General who stated that the significant achievements during the past period represented in implementation of media programs about importance and task of the Council , organizing training sessions for workers , accreditation of three national laboratories that matched the international standards and approving service terms for the General Secretariat workers.

The meeting heard a briefing on commemoration of the World Accreditation Day.

The Council recommended exertion of more efforts in coordination with the concerned ministries for achieving more development.

