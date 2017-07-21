Sudan: President Assistant Informed On Overall Situations in North Kordofan State

Khartoum — The Assistant of President of the Republic, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid was briefed on overall situations in North Kordofan State , especially progress of the second phase of "Mobilization for Development of the State".
Following his meeting with the Assistant of the President in the Republican Palace, Thursday, Governor of North Kordofan State, Ahmed Haroun, said the second stage of the State development Program would focus on introducing incentives for factors of production and utilizing Sudan's relations with countries that support Sudan.