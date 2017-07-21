21 July 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Counter Terrorism Officer Kills Sembabule Resident

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mose Muwulya

Sembabule — Sembabule town residents were on Thursday left in shock and grief after a son of a Local Council III chairman was shot dead by a police officer following a misunderstanding.

Canan Nkamuhabwa, attached to Counter Terrorism Police is reported to have shot Paul Tumukunde, 31, a son of Mr Fred Karakure, the Lugusulu Sub- county chairperson.

Mr Lameck Kigozi, the Masaka Region Police spokesperson said that shortly before the 4 pm tragedy, the two are said to have engaged in a bar brawl, which saw Tumukunde (deceased) slap Nkamuhabwa. Nkamuhabwa reportedly reacted by shooting Tumukunde dead.

"There was a grudge between our police officer attached to Counter Terrorism Department and a guard of a lady said to be a relative of President Museveni and commonly known as Senga wa Museveni.

Nkamuhabwa slapped the officer who retaliated by pulling out a gun and shot him in the chest. He died on spot," Mr Kigozi said.

Mr Kigozi said the source of their conflict is not known.

"You cannot shoot someone just because he has slapped you. We believe they could have had a longstanding grudge which police is going to investigate," Mr Kigozi said.

Mr Denis Musinguzi, the Sembabule District Police Commander said the suspect is detained at Sembabule Police.

Uganda

Speke Resort Hotel Munyonyo Not for Sale, Says Tourism Minister

The government has rejected plans to take over Commonwealth Speke Resort Munyonyo and vowed to safeguard the facility… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.