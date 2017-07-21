Uganda: Counter Terrorism Officer Kills Sembabule Resident

Sembabule — Sembabule town residents were on Thursday left in shock and grief after a son of a Local Council III chairman was shot dead by a police officer following a misunderstanding.

Canan Nkamuhabwa, attached to Counter Terrorism Police is reported to have shot Paul Tumukunde, 31, a son of Mr Fred Karakure, the Lugusulu Sub- county chairperson.

Mr Lameck Kigozi, the Masaka Region Police spokesperson said that shortly before the 4 pm tragedy, the two are said to have engaged in a bar brawl, which saw Tumukunde (deceased) slap Nkamuhabwa. Nkamuhabwa reportedly reacted by shooting Tumukunde dead.

"There was a grudge between our police officer attached to Counter Terrorism Department and a guard of a lady said to be a relative of President Museveni and commonly known as Senga wa Museveni.

Nkamuhabwa slapped the officer who retaliated by pulling out a gun and shot him in the chest. He died on spot," Mr Kigozi said.

Mr Kigozi said the source of their conflict is not known.

"You cannot shoot someone just because he has slapped you. We believe they could have had a longstanding grudge which police is going to investigate," Mr Kigozi said.

Mr Denis Musinguzi, the Sembabule District Police Commander said the suspect is detained at Sembabule Police.