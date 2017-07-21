Photo: Daily Monitor

An aerial view of the Commonwealth Speke Resort Hotel Munyonyo

Kampala — The government has rejected plans to take over Commonwealth Speke Resort Munyonyo and vowed to safeguard the facility against the hazards of a law suit in which Bank of Uganda is seeking to recover Shs400 billion from Mr Sudhir Ruparelia, the its proprietor.

The Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities Prof Ephraim Kamuntu says the move seeks to protect tourism in the country.

Prof Ephraim Kamuntu warned people spreading allegations that the hotel is up for sell by government to stop, adding that the public should separate Crane Bank from the hospitality facility.

"We are not selling it. No we can't because this hotel is for tourism purposes and nobody will sell it," said Prof Kamuntu on Thursday.

He was responding to reports that there were plans to sell Speke Resort Munyonyo, which Mr Ruparelia co-owns with the government.

Prof Kamuntu said much as there is a crisis over Crane Bank, the government would protect the hotel to avoid disruption of the hospitality industry.

Sections of the media have been awash with stories how government had taken over the hotel.