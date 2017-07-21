Uganda: Club Guvnor Murder - Suspect Disowns Police Statement

Kampala — The key suspect in the murder of the patron at Club Guvnor, a popular Kampala city nightclub has disowned a police statement in which he is said to have confessed to committing the offence.

While in the dock at High Court in Kampala, Ivan Kamyuka disowned the charge and caution statement in which he reportedly confessed to killing John Ahimbisbwe aka Jonnie.

Kamyuka testified that after the said murder, he was arrested and put in detention with his wife Nima Nyarwaka and his friend, one Daniel Bushobozi, who had just visited him at home.

"At the time of our detention, my wife had wounds and was bleeding. I talked to a police officer to get first aid for my wife and release Bushobozi because they were both victims of the situation,"Kamyuka said.

He explained that the officer took him to Detective Assistant Inspector of Police, Stephen Walimbwa, who told him that he will release the duo only if he confesses that he cut Johnie using a broken glass, otherwise, police would incarcerate whoever came to his rescue.

"With that threat I had to adhere. After talking to Walimbwa, I was escorted back to the cells where I told Bushobozi that the officer had promised to release him because he was not even present at Club Guvnor at the time of the scuffle," he said.

Kamyuka as well told a session presided over by Justice Wilson Kwesiga that before going to the club, he was home with his wife drinking whisky. At the night club, they ordered for more whisky.

Following Kamyuka's testimony, his lawyer, Mr Henry Kunya, protested the state's tendering in court the charge and caution statement on claims that his client did not voluntarily make it.

Justice Kwesiga then said he would hold a 'trial within a trial' to determine whether the statement is admissible as part of evidence against Kamyuka.

"By way of response, I wish to state that at the time the statement was taken, so many things had happened within a short time. The wife was not availed with any treatment. Bushobozi has said that he found him (Kamyuka) in a state where could not respond to his questions. Some witnesses as well told court that Kamyuka was even shivering," Mr Kunya said.

The prosecution led by Ms Jane Okuo Kajuga insists that statement should be admissible as evidence because it was recorded while Kamyuka was in his right state of mind since he managed to tell the recording officer some unique facts like their date of marriage.

Justice Kwesiga adjourned the matter to July 28, for further hearing.