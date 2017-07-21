Uganda: UPDF Captain Arrested Over Defilement

Sembabule — A high ranking UPDF officer is behind bars at Lwebitakuli Police station, Lwebitakuli Sub-county in Sembabule District over allegations of defiling a primary six pupil.

Captain Godfrey Kalema was arrested on allegations that he defiled a 16-year-old pupil of Mpumude Primary school in Lwebitakuli Sub-county.

Mr David Wahebwa, the school's head teacher told this reporter that the victim was examined at St Agatha Health Canter III, a catholic health facility in Lwebitakuli, where it was confirmed that the girl had been defiled.

"The offended girl revealed that she was defiled by her brother-in-law, after her sister left home" Mr Wahebwa said.

He said the victim has been living with her elder sister at Mpumude Village in Lwebitakuli Sub-county.

Mr Clement Kikonyogo, the officer in charge of criminal investigations at Lwebitakuli Police station confirmed the arrest.

"It true he is in our custody over alleged defilement but I'm yet to interrogate him and get his side of the story," he said.

Mr Kikonyogo further noted that Kalema will be sent to Sembabule Police station as investigations continue.

Defilement remains one of the major cases recorded at Sembabule Police Station and just recently, police report revealed that a total of 67 cases of defilement had been recorded in five months (December and April).