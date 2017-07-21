Rwanda: Let's Leverage Our Mutual Trust, Kagame Tells City Dwellers

President Paul Kagame, the flag-bearer of the RPF-Inkotanyi in the ongoing presidential race, yesterday rallied voters in Kigali city's Nyarugenge District to make the most of the existing mutual trust among Rwandans and help fast-track the country's development.

Campaigning in the district's Nyamirambo area on Thursday, Kagame said that voting for him on August 24 would signify a big step towards consolidating the country's achievements over the years.

"On August 4 we need to take a step forward in strengthening national security, access to clean water and quality education," he told thousands of voters in Nyamirambo.

Kagame told the crowd at Tapi Rouge outside Stade de Kigali that the RPF has offered them a candidate who is not unknown to Rwandans and urged them to build on the trust they have in him to further build their country.

"Let's leverage our mutual trust for the common good, I will not disappoint you and you will not disappoint me," he said.

Kagame urged all Rwandans to be proud of who they are and seek to be the very best they can, as opposed to trying to adopt other people's values.

"We should be proud of who we are. What do other people have that we do not have?" he posed.

The RPF Chairman added: "Even in this democratic process, we are only doing our job as Rwandans. Let's do it well, develop ourselves, and be happy about it".

Former Internal Security minister Sheikh Musa Fazil Harerimana said the incumbent president championed freedom for all citizens of Rwanda, adding that the Muslim community in the area will vote for him because they are direct beneficiaries of his leadership.

Harerimana, who heads the PDI political party which was mostly founded by Muslims in Rwanda as a way of standing up against discrimination they had been subjected to under previous post-colonial governments, said Kagame was a real freedom fighter.

"We got our freedom when you liberated Rwanda, Mr. President," he said.

He called Kagame the "Father of the Nation".

"We can only ask God to keep protecting you so that you can continue to build a foundation for Rwanda that is strong enough to resist any attacks," he said.