Kenya: Ruto to Nasa - The Sooner You Accept We're Winning, the Better

Nairobi — Deputy President William Ruto has once again reiterated that Uhuru Kenyatta's Jubilee Party will win next month's presidential contest by a larger margin than they did in the 2013 General Election.

Speaking during a one-on-one interview with Capital in the Morning Presenter Renee Ngamau, Ruto said he is sure of a second term because the Opposition is ill-prepared, and asked them to come to terms with the imminent loss.

"I really sympathise with our competitors because they have driven themselves into a hole to believe a lie and they have made their supporters to believe a lie. They lost the last election because they had fewer votes than ours," he said.

"They are not ready for this election because they do not have a credible agenda; they do not have a manifesto. I understand it was written for them by others. They have now been engaged on a long treacherous road in court of trying to put roadblocks in these elections."

He taunted the National Super Alliance led by Raila Odinga that it has no agenda for Kenyans, adding that they took three years to select a presidential candidate.

The Deputy President dismissed the Opposition's demands that the election should be put off if the electronic system fails on voting day.

On Monday, NASA told the High Court that the electoral commission had failed to ensure there is complementary technology to act as a backup during the elections as required by law.

Lawyer Paul Mwangi for NASA said the law compels the Commission to postpone the elections until a complementary system is put in place.

Ruto, however, tore into the Opposition's demands saying it was using the courts to postpone the election because of unpreparedness.

"The elections will be held on August 8. The sooner our competitors come to terms with that the better so that they can stop these games that we see them in court every day."