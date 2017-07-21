Somalia: PM Kheyre Launches First Direct Email Commuication With Public

Somalia Prime Minister Hassan Kheyre has launched an email address that will enable direct communication between the Premier and the public.

This is the first direct communication between the Somali government and the public.

Kheyre when launching the service called on the public to play the role of advising the government on matters governance.

The email for public communication is info@opm.gov.so.

On the streets of the capital Mogadishu and other towns across Somalia the idea has been welcomed positively by the public.

"The Prime Minister is bringing a whole new form of governance that we have not experienced before. He is indeed the best example of what a serving leader is. Kheyre is what Somalia needs" Isse Abdulle an IT expert and businessman in Mogadishu told Radio Dalsan.

By mid this week the PM was true to his pledge to lend an ear to the public.

In a tweet posted recently PM Kheyre is seen in a photo with a laptop.

"I am just replying emails from the people .This government is people 's government" Kheyre tweeted.

"Please send us your messages, suggestions and concerns through the following email. This office will give its priority to attend to it," he had tweeted on Sunday as he introduced the new service.

The issues raised in emails received so far vary from matters security to Somaliland , youth and women issues, the future of Amisom among others.

Prime Minister Hassan Ali Kheyre was appointed the Premier Six months ago and had pledged to form what he termed as a listening government.