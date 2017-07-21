Sudan/Burundi: National Football Team Overcomes Freeze Shock, Leaves for Burundi

The National Football Team of Sudan has finally overcome the FIFA freeze shock and is now heading for Bujumbura, Burundi, to play against that country's national squad as part of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) contest.

Team coach Burhan Tiyya, though conceding that his team's preparations were affected by the FIFA ban, yet he says the players were showing ambition and readiness to present a good match.

Speaking to Sudanow following a friendly match against the Ahly Football Club of Khartoum in which the National team won 4/0, Coach Tiyya said the national squad " players, administrators and trainers have now overcome the effects of the FIFA freeze and are in high morale for the next scheduled matches."

The African Nations Championship (CHAN) brings together national teams of players based inside the Continent. Professionals playing outside their countries are excluded from the tournament.

The world football governing body, The FIFA, early in July froze Sudan's membership, citing government interference in football affairs in breach of the FIFA rules.

The country's First Vice President Bakri Hassan Salih had then cancelled a decision by the Justice Ministry ruling in favour of a group aspiring to take over the Sudan Football Association (SFA) leadership, a ruling the FIFA had considered an intervention by a government body in football affairs.

Accordingly, the FIFA annulled the ban on Sudan.

"As you can see, the elements chosen for the national team are training in high spirits, discipline and in harmony," said coach Tiyya.

"These boys are very serious and well determined to come out with a positive result in Bujumbura," he said.

He said they do not have enough information about the national team of Burundi but his team will do its best to play a good match.