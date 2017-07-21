20 July 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Water and Sanitation Hosts National Water and Sanitation Master Plan, 25 Jul

press release

Master Plan to address water challenges

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Water and Sanitation will be hosting the Provincial Workshop to develop the National Water and Sanitation Master Plan for South Africa on Tuesday, 25 July 2017 at Ilembe Disaster Management Centre's Main Boardroom in KwaDukuza at 08:00.

The objective of developing the National Water and Sanitation Master Plan is for structures of state responsible for water resource management, water services and sanitation to make input and agree on the journey towards finalisation of the obligation of the Constitution, National Development Plan, Sustainable Development Goals, etc. that could be achieved by 2030. This approach will ensure that government speaks in one voice when engaging stakeholders.

The water and sanitation sector in South Africa faces continuously evolving challenges as the demands and patterns of water use change in tandem with changing social, environmental, economic and technological factors. To adequately respond to the evolving challenges, South Africa requires an inclusive water and sanitation plan, which supports other broader initiatives like the UN Sustainable Development Goals, the National Development Plan, National Water Resource Strategy and the Medium Term Expenditure Framework.

The development of the National Water and Sanitation Master Plan requires active participation and ownership by water users and sector players spanning organisations and individuals from national, provincial and local government, knowledge institutions, water boards, water user associations, catchment management agencies, private sector, development partners, business and civil society, community based organisations and institutions of higher learning.

Issued by: Department of Water and Sanitation

South Africa

