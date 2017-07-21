Cameroon: Menchum Flood Victims - Minatd-Led Inter-Ministerial Team Comforts

Floods from the neighboring Nigerian Kashimba area of Taraba State bury farms, houses and leave many homeless in Furu Awa, Fungom and Menchum Valley Sub Divisions.

Ongoing construction works on a hydro- electric dam in the neighborhood of Kashimba, Taraba state of Nigeria is to blame for floods that have caused enormous damage to farms and houses and rendered some Cameroonians homeless in Menchum Division. An inter-ministerial team led by the Director of Civil Protection in the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Decentralization, Yap Mariatou to size up the situation was told in Wum on July 11, 2017 that the floods destroyed farms, houses and rendered inhabitants homeless in six villages. The Divisional Officers of Fungom Sub Division,(Patrick Lienwotue) Furu Awa, (Ekollo Moukete David) and Menchum Valley (Derek Nwanjo Lokombe) told Cameroon Tribune that some ten houses were buried by the floods.

Patrick Lienwotue said Gayama I and Gayama II, the closest villages to Kashimba were seriously affected by the floods. Derek Nwanjo Lokombe of Menchum Valley registered 55 farms buried in the villages of Ifung and Ambo. The floods continue to threaten the Furu Awa Integrated health centre. Ekollo Moukete David, the D O. of Furu Awa acknowledged that palms, plantains, maize, cocoa and cassava farms disappeared with the floods while some four houses were destroyed in the villages of Ejong and Akum. Menchum S.D.O, Emvoutou Bita equally says the floods complicates security issues with difficulty to control immigrants and the situation has also impoverished affected displaced inhabitants who cannot practice regular farming activities, away from their home lands.

The situation was the subject of a concertation meeting in Wum before the visiting Inter-Ministerial team went encouraging and comforting some victims of the floods in far away, Ifung and Ambo villages of Menchum Valley Sub Division on July 12, 207.