Cameroon: Potable Water Scarcity Discussed

Galloping urbanisation and intense contamination from underground water to blame.

Water is everywhere in Douala. The city is known for low water table which often leads to flood events during wet seasons in most neighbourhoods. Sometimes boreholes dry up and taps run dry. This scenario to most residents in the Madasgascar neighbourhood is better imagined than experienced.

The two boreholes provided by GTZ suffered this problem a few weeks ago. Now, it is the problem of contamination from shallow water oozing into them.

Queues of residents begin to form around the few wells. Yet they cannot drink it. Well-to-do families buy drinking water in containers from youths who fetch from distant neighbourhoods on two wheels truck or wheelbarrows. The street running down beside the residence of the quarter head is often lined up with containers, waiting for the youths. Twenty litres of the mineral is sold between FCFA 300 and 400 and 10 litres FCFA 200 or FCFA 150 depending on the distance.

Marie Therese is the bread winner of her six-member family. She earns FCFA 30,000. Due to the water scarcity about half of the amount is spent on mineral water or drinking water from other sources. "I think the council will be doing good if it constructs many more boreholes and wells, and with the help of the quarter head ensure their proper management; some wells have gone bad," she laments. Most of the neighbourhood is not connected to tap water. Taps run dry even in other neighbourhoods. In the best scenario, water comes for only a few hours. With the aim of sensitising the public and especially decision makers, Frenchman Jean Marc Alauzet, President of Lower Languedoc Trade Union, threw a conference on "Problems of Potable Water in Urban Areas" with the collaboration of the French Cultural Institute in Douala June 23. He attributed water scarcity to global warming, galloping urbanisation and high water consumption for agricultural use, that the available water if good techniques and equipments are employed for treatment can be fit for drinking. Two-thirds of the Cameroon population doesn't have access to potable water, one-third in Douala has access to tap water but there is intense contamination from underground water, he noted.

