Cameroon: Deido District Hospital - CERAC Extends Generosity

Besides the rehabilitated hospital, officials also received special gifts comprising a 66KVA generator, an incubator and baby's reanimation bed from Mrs Chantal Biya's association.

Deido District Hospital in the port city of Douala was a centre of attraction yesterday July 19, 2017 following the humanitarian gesture of the Circle of Friends of Cameroon, CERAC. The blue and white fresh coat of paint on the fence and some buildings of the hospital at first sight, tells of the quality of work and equipment offered by CERAC during the grandiose official retrocession ceremony of the rehabilitated and equipped Deido District Hospital.

The hospital that has since 2017 received some 29,166 patients before the retrocession ceremony by some18 medical doctors and over 100 other personnel, is armed with additional equipment and good structures to better take care of the cosmopolitan population.

The new-look Deido District Hospital now consists of good gutters, quality electric and water system, quality morgue zinc, good canalisation system, quality paint, good garden and interlocking tiles on the yard among others. CERAC also handed quality consignment of medical equipment, drugs, office furniture, and products to foster hygiene and sanitation in the hospital. A special gift by the Founding President of CERAC, Chantal Biya, who is also UNESCO's Goodwill Ambassador, to the hospital comprising a 66KVA generator that can light a village of 50,000 inhabitants, an incubator and a reanimation bed for new-born babies, welcomed a thunderous applause from the population.

With a soul touching song by Mrs Ndoh Bertha, which tells of their unity and solidarity, the personal representative of the Founding President of CERAC, Dr. Mrs Linda Yang, presented her keynote address while thanking the group members and other structures for making it possible to always stretch a helping hand in times of need. In the presence of the Minister of State, Minister of Justice and Keeper of the Seals, Laurent Esso, the Minister of Secondary Education, Ernest Ngalle Bibehe, the Littoral Governor, the Government Delegate to the Douala City Council, the Regional Delegate of Public Health and other administrative, traditional and religious authorities, the representative of the First Lady enumerated some of the activities CERAC has carried out in the Littoral since 1998 starting with gifts to flood victims in the Nkam Division.

Reiterating Dr. Mrs Linda Yang, speaker after speaker hammered on the good use and handling of the equipment and structure. The ceremony was animated by local musicians including the venerated son of the soil, Ben Decca, who showered blessings on First Lady, Chantal Biya.