Cameroon: Yaounde Conference Centre - Revamped Edifice Reopens

The Prime Minister, Head of Government will officially inaugurate the rehabilitated building today.

Activities leading to the official reopening of the revamped Yaounde Conference Centre took place yesterday, July 19, 2017 with an open-door days and exhibition at the Conference Centre. Opening the event was the Minister of Arts and Culture, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi in the presence of a host of other Government Ministers and dignitaries.

After cutting the opening ribbon, Mouelle Kombi and the entourage of dignitaries went round the newly restored and upgraded structure. Their first stop was at the Inaugural Hall which now has new chairs best described as "more comfortable for sitting" by the Deputy General Manager of the Conference Hall, Louise Etonde Luma. Next stop was at the Tripartite Hall and later the A and B Conference Halls. Besides a complete overhaul of the chairs found at the Conference Hall, the lighting and sound systems have also received a special touch. Apart from curtains to cover the windows, telephone line, fire hydrant, the structure now has a modern elevator and a sick bay for people who will fall sick during meetings.

The open-door days also permitted dignitaries and visitors to revisit the history of Cameroon and the Conference Hall through exhibited pictures. Some of such images included the Southern Cameroon Executive Council, 1954, Prime Minister André Marie Mbida, receiving the first Cameroon flag on November 10, 1957, Proclamation of the independence of Cameroon by Prime Minister Amadou Ahidjo on January 1, 1960, Military march past in Garoua on the occasion of the celebration of independence, January 3, 1960, Civilian march past during the celebration of independence in Yaounde on January 1, 1960, swearing in of Amadou Ahidjo as President on May 7 following his election on May 5, 1960, as well as the First cabinet of President Ahidjo with Charles Assale as Prime Minister on May 16, 1960. Other exhibitions at the Conference Hall also presented the Sino-Cameroon cooperation through images of major projects carried out in different domains in the country. Effigies of former General Mangers and Board of Directors meeting were also displayed as well as national and international trophies awarded to the Conference Centre. The history of the National Football team and its numerous glory earned are also being exhibited. The open-door days will continue until Saturday with national and international cultural evenings.

After a tour of the building, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi lauded the remarkable work done thanks to a fruitful Sino-Cameroon cooperation. He said it is a dynamic cooperation that has enabled the Conference Centre to be up-to-date. All the halls have received a face-lift to permit for a better functioning and accommodation of all national and international events. "I am satisfied with all that have been done and I asked the public to come and share the new level of cooperation," the Minister of Arts and Culture underlined.