21 July 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: PAC Hails Malawi Govt for Slowly Implementing Indaba Resolutions

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Owen Khamula

Public Affairs Committee (PAC) has come out, hailing the government for implementing the indaba resolutions which among them called for the arrest of former embattled Agriculture minister George Chaponda on corruption charges.

PAC spokesperson Father Peter Mulomole described the arrest of Chaponda as timely and relevant.

Chaponda was arrested on Wednesday by the graft busting body along with Transglobe boss, Rashid Tayub and Grain Traders Association chairman Grace Mijiga Mhango over their suspicious corrupt dealings in maize purchase from Zambia.

The High Court in Blantyre on Thursday refused to vacate a warrant of arrest issued by the ACB whilst a court in Liongwe granted Mhango bail condition she pays K100000 cash and two non cash sureties bonded at K2 million each, among other conditions.

Chaponda and Tayub were also freed on bail.

"One of the resolutions at the PAC meeting was that the state should arrest Dr Chaponda and this has been done. Another one was to have Chancellor College reopened and this was done too," said Mulomole.

He asked the government to implement the remaining resolutions which include the opening up of Malawi Broadcasting Corporation.

Malawi

Youths Threaten Journalists Covering Chaponda Corruption Case

Malawi's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) notorious youth cadets have warned journalists covering the case of l… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.