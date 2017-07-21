21 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: MP Junet Mohammed Arrested

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed has been arrested.

Police seized the outspoken ODM lawmaker on Friday, accusing him of hate speech and incitement to violence.

He was taken to Homa Bay Police Station, where he is recording a statement.

Police sources told the Nation that the MP would be dragged to court today to answer to the charges.

Police are yet to reveal the specifics of what Mr Mohamed uttered.

But Homa Bay Criminal Investigations chief Joseph Tuksho said the MP would be arraigned in court immediately.

More follows.

