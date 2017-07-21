Sudan: National Prime Minister Meets Deputies

Khartoum — The First Vice-President, National Prime Minister, General, Bakri Hassan Saleh met, Thursday, at the Cabinet Secretariat General, his three deputies and reviewed with them cooperation and coordination between the ministerial sectors and the priorities of the National Accord Government represented in the implementation of the outcomes of the national dialogue and the living condition in the presence of Cabinet Affairs Minister and the State Minister at the Council of Ministers , Jamal Mahmud.

The Deputy Prime Minister, the Chairman of the Government and Management Sector, Dr. Ahmed Bilal said in a press statement that the meeting will be held regularly to discuss the performance of the ministerial sectors.