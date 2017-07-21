20 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Stability of Security Situation in Wad-Almahi Locality

Al-Dmazin — The Commissioner of Wad- Almahi locality, on boarders of neighboring Ethiopia, affirmed the stability of the security situations in the locality.

Al Mahi who is the head of the locality security committee, has been assured during his chairmanship, Thursday, the committee meeting, on the security situations , the implementation of the previous decisions and the meeting's agenda.

Lieutenant Colonel (police) khalid Rodwan, the locality police director, the security committee rapporteur, said that the decisions include the resolution of the conflicts on the agricultural lands, the control of the movement of the enter and exit of the Ethiopian citizens via the activation of the conflict resolution by the people's administration.

