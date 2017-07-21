20 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Moubark Al-Fadil Meets EU Ambassador

Khartoum — The Deputy Chairman of the National Council of Ministers, the Minister of Investment, Dr. Moubark Al -Fadil al Mahdi, met Thursday, at his office Mr. Jean-Michel Dumond the ambassador of the European Union to Sudan and discussed with him a number of issues and projects the EU intends to implement in the coming phase, including projects of education support and food security.

The meeting also tackled the joint cooperation, the means for coordination with concerned authorities to guarantee the success of these projects.

The EU ambassador noted that the program targets six states, including the projects of return of the displaced people toe their villages in Darfur, the projects of the food security, and social development in Kassala state by using the state's agriculture resources.

Dr. Moubark has expressed appreciation to the EU efforts in the fields of social development and the economy, indicating that the return of the displaced people in Darfur states to their home villages would support the peace efforts, the social development and the economy.

