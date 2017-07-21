Sudan: President Al-Basher Concludes Gulf Tour

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher returned home, Thursday, concluding Gulf tour that took him to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia.

He was received, at t5he airport by the First Vice-President, National Prime Minister, General, Bakri Hassan Saleh and a number of government senior officials.

Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour in press statements described the visit as positive and reviewed the bilateral relations and the developments in the region.

He said that President Al-Basher, during his meeting with H.H, the Crown Prince of Abu-Dhabi, Sheikh, Mohamed Bin Zaid Al-Nahian reviewed with hi means for development of the bilateral relations between the two countries, adding that Al-Basher briefed Sheikh, Mohamed Bin Zaid the developments in Sudan in all fields.

Prof. Ghandour said the meeting also discussed the current developments in the Arab region, particularly, in Yemen, Syria, Iraq and the Gulf.

On the President's visit to Saudi Arabia and his meetings with the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King, Salman Bin Abdul Aziz, the Foreign Minister said the meetings reviewed the developments of the bilateral relations and the strong alliance between the two countries, specially, in Yemen.

He said the developments in Yemen, Syria and the Gulf, were also discussed.

Ghandour announced that the two sides agreed on holding the Sudanese Saudi Ministerial Committee and the Political Consultation Committee on date to be fixed later on.