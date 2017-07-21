Sudan: Commissioner Affirms Stability of Security Situations in Wad Al-Mahi Locality

Khartoum — The Commissioner of Wad Al-Mahi Locality, Chairman of the locality Security Committee, Mohammed Gailani Mohammed Al-Mahi has affirmed the stability of the security situations in the locality which neighbors Ethiopia.

Gailani who chaired, Thursday, at his office, the meeting of the locality security committee, reviewed the security situations, the implementation of the previous decisions and the agenda of the meeting.

The Director of the Locality Police, Colonel, Khaled Rodwan said the decisions include solution of the disputes of agricultural lands, control of the Sudanese citizens entry and exit from Ethiopia and means for reactivation of the role of the civil administration in ending conflicts.