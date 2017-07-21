Sudan: NC Economic Sector Stresses Support to Productive and Private Sectors

Khartoum — The economic sector of the National Congress party (NC) has stressed on the necessity that the government work, during the coming phase, to adopt policies for the support of the essential productive sectors and the private sector to realize the economic stabilization.

The meeting chaired by the sectors chairman, Dr. Hassan Ahmed Taha, has called for the stop of the pound devaluation against the dollar by attracting expatriate resources, investment and increasing production and productivity by focusing on the basic commodities set by the five-year economic program for the export purposes.

The Federal Minister of Finance, presented a report during the meeting reviewing his vision for the economic program in the coming phase to contribute in bridging the external gap by the increase of production and productivity, and to adopt policies for the support of the of main sectors for the production of export commodities.

The meeting has tackled the accomplishments and the failure in some sectors.

The NC economic sector has also discussed the recent economic developments that have witnessed the rise of the dollar prices against the Sudanese pound, calling for the adoption of polices to halt the deterioration of the local currency, control of the inflation and the realization of stability for the national economy.