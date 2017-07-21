Sudan: Oil and Gas State Minister Announces 90 Percent of Khartoum Refinery Company Owned By Sudan Government

Khartoum — The State Minister at the Ministry of Oil and Gas, Engineer Saadul-Deen Husein Al-Bushra reviewed the efforts made by his ministry to attract investors for oil sector and the development of the national companies to realize a quantum leap in the history of industry in the country.

He announced that 90% of Khartoum Refinery Company is now owned by the government to be added to the oil constructions 100% is owned and directed by Sudanese cadres.

This came during the inspection visit he made, Thursday to Khartoum Refinery Company accompanied by engineer Ali Abdul-Rahman the refinery's director.

The state minister heard to a report on the phases of the new and old refineries, their performance during the past years, the position of production of oil derivatives for the first half of this year and the future plan to increase refining capacity to 50 thousand barrels.

Saadul Deen stressed giving top priority to occupational safety and health programs for workers and the establishments, noting to the state's economic conditions and the challenges facing the oil sector at the internal and external levels of prices and the need to intensify further efforts to manage the sector in accordance with an economic process that contributes to reducing the costs of production and expenses.

He praised the national cadre efforts, experience and devotion in the production process which has prevailed in the stability of the supplies of petroleum materials in the country.

General Director of Khartoum Refinery Company referred that the refinery works with the capacity of 90 thousand barrels per day to cover the country's consumption of petroleum materials with the cover of 80% of cooking gas, 50% of gasoline and 100% of the benzene consumption, in addition to the production of heavy gas, and petroleum coal for the production of electricity and operation of cement factories.

He pointed out that the refinery is the fourth of its capacity in Africa a leader in the field of oil industry at the internal and external level, stressing it is subjection to international specifications in refining, indicating it is contribution to reduction of financial costs for importing petroleum products.

The state minister has also inspected Al Royan station of the pipe line company, giving directives for focusing on the strategic planning for the increase of the future qualified operational process of the station in the distribution of the petroleum derivatives to all parts of the country.