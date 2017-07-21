Sudan: FVP Lauds Trade Unions Movement

Khartoum — The First Vice-President,(FVP) the National Prime Minister, General, Bakri Hassan Saleh has greeted the national role being played by the trade union movement to realize development, stability, increase of production and productivity as well as giving great concern to the living condition of the citizens.

This came when the FVP met, Thursday, at the Executive Bureau of the Sudan Workers Trade Union Federation (SWTUF) headed by Engineer, Yousef Abdul Karim, the union's Chairman.

Abdul Karim said in press statements that the meeting discussed issues pertinent to the state employees concerning the implementation of Five years program and the National Accord Government program.