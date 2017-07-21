20 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: FVP Lauds Trade Unions Movement

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The First Vice-President,(FVP) the National Prime Minister, General, Bakri Hassan Saleh has greeted the national role being played by the trade union movement to realize development, stability, increase of production and productivity as well as giving great concern to the living condition of the citizens.

This came when the FVP met, Thursday, at the Executive Bureau of the Sudan Workers Trade Union Federation (SWTUF) headed by Engineer, Yousef Abdul Karim, the union's Chairman.

Abdul Karim said in press statements that the meeting discussed issues pertinent to the state employees concerning the implementation of Five years program and the National Accord Government program.

Sudan

Ghandour - Bashir Will Visit Kuwait and Qatar

Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour revealed that the President of the Republic will visit Kuwait and Qatar… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.